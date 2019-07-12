Serengeti Asset Management LP Lifted Stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM); Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Winslow Capital Management Upped Its Position by $32.05 Million as Share Value Rose

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 528,483 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 294,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.29 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470.05M, up from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $104.87. About 2.93M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $577.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Point Holdings Llc by 82,732 shares to 42,268 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 241,459 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $343.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 42,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

