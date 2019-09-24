Serengeti Asset Management LP Increased Holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by $540,000 as Stock Value Rose; Monarch Capital Management Raised Its Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holding by $453,130 as Shares Rose

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,721 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 4,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $220.36. About 361,987 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 411,016 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END

Monarch Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.53M and $279.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Com by 3,453 shares to 3,751 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

