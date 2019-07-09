Serengeti Asset Management LP Holding in Pg&E (PCG) Lifted by $12.24 Million; Honeywell International (HON) Market Valuation Rose While Nuwave Investment Management Has Cut by $748,782 Its Stake

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 99.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 4,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 39 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 4,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $175.67. About 1.56M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 7.95 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $577.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 350,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $43.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Five Point Holdings Llc.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why PG&E, Jabil, and Axalta Coating Systems Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key Risks Weighing Down Raymond James Financial, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Why Bankrupt PG&E Isn’t Trading At $0 – Benzinga” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “California governor slams PG&E board revamp effort – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Divergence in PG&E bonds, equities reflects uncertainty, analysts say – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch Card Limited Partnership owns 10.57% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.26M shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 185,256 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Incorporated invested in 720,327 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Geode Capital accumulated 0% or 1.04 million shares. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Company has 149,503 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Co Na has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc reported 3,397 shares stake. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 276,159 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Pnc Finance Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hsbc Public Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 133,059 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 656,747 shares. Allstate holds 37,289 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. $154,143 worth of stock was sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 7,040 shares to 7,052 shares, valued at $427,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “THE LIST: A look at Charlotte’s top-earning public companies – Charlotte Business Journal” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Invest (Uk) Limited accumulated 2,904 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). B Riley Wealth holds 26,317 shares. Park Avenue Securities reported 8,889 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 43,503 shares. Arrow Fincl owns 26,037 shares. Klingenstein Fields & has 233,982 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Tru owns 2,051 shares. Victory Cap Management reported 47,158 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.95% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 370,081 are held by Aristotle Management Ltd. Advisory holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 179,807 shares. Moreover, Greystone Managed Invests has 0.78% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 82,930 shares. Sageworth Tru Company owns 349 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk holds 0.03% or 160 shares.