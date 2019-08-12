Serengeti Asset Management LP Holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Decreased by $1.17 Million as Stock Price Rose; Crawford Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 59,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 934,946 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.27M, down from 994,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $136.92. About 6.05 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 117,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 537,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 43.80% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 407,706 shares traded or 296.07% up from the average. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5,288 shares to 538,097 shares, valued at $48.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 8,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

