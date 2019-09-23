Serengeti Asset Management LP Holding in Intelsat S A (I) Has Raised by $556,320; Professional Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Accenture Plc (ACN) Holding by $931,408 as Valuation Rose

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 29,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 380,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39M, up from 350,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 1.01M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 5,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 84,677 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.65 million, down from 89,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 1.76 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $377.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 247,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Financial Svcs invested 0.15% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The Georgia-based Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 1.86% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fin Counselors has 0.03% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Grandeur Peak Global Limited Company owns 69,317 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Weybosset & Mgmt reported 1,850 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 431,886 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy And Assocs has invested 4.68% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.8% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Canandaigua Natl Bank & Tru owns 24,076 shares. Provident Investment Inc stated it has 52,552 shares. 15,107 were accumulated by Jane Street Gru Ltd Company. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Asset Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,303 shares. Mirador Capital Ltd Partnership holds 3,316 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp has invested 0.53% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 108,631 shares.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.23 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $515.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15,428 shares to 358,391 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).