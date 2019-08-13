Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Upped Position in Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG); Wpx Energy (WPX) Holding Maintained by Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 8.35 million shares traded or 0.14% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.69. About 3.90 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS FILES UP TO $88M SHRS OFFERING; 11/05/2018 – Stonehill Capital Management Inc. Exits Northern Oil and Gas; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil to Acquire Producing Assets and Acreage in Williston Basin for $40M in Cash; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Appoints Erik Romslo General Counsel; 04/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 2 CO, SUPPORTING NOTEHOLDERS ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO EXCHANGE AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Chad Allen Accounting Chie; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil Sees Deal Closing in Approximately 40 Day; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS NAMES NICHOLAS O’GRADY CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 14,191 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 148,734 shares. M&T Financial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.28% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 1.59 million shares. Cypress Management Llc (Wy) reported 5,500 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.07% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 353,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 4.13 million were reported by Westfield Capital Management Ltd Partnership. North Star Management holds 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 476 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 18,589 were accumulated by World Asset. Moreover, Captrust Finance Advisors has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Penn Mgmt Inc has invested 1.04% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 23,621 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 12,010 are held by First Interstate Bancorporation.

