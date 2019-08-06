Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Holding by $1.76 Million; As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Trimmed Holding

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, up from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.91. About 72,535 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 36,018 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 45,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $269.58. About 87,893 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13,500 shares to 28,435 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).