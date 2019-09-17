Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Intelsat S A (I) Holding; As Cme Group (CME) Stock Rose, Capstone Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $388,000

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,657 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $214.73. About 2.07 million shares traded or 62.68% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON ROLL BY FUNDS INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 14/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ends higher but off morning tops; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 26 PCT CHANCE FED HIKING RATES THREE MORE TIMES BY YEAR-END VS 32 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 08/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.50 PCT IN SEPTEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 02/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 29; 06/05/2018 – Judge cancels planned CME hearing; 26/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PERCENT DRIVEN BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING AS TRADE WAR FEARS EASE -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-CME Group’s Globex holiday trading hours for U.S. metals

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 29,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 380,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, up from 350,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 1.24M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 47,205 shares. Davis R M has 114,950 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Financial Bank has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Hawaiian Retail Bank accumulated 0.03% or 3,280 shares. Trustco National Bank & Trust Corp N Y invested 0.33% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 50,920 were accumulated by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Millennium Ltd stated it has 237,202 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tru Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Earnest Prtnrs Lc accumulated 0% or 162 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holding Ltd reported 319,360 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 77,471 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mngmt owns 7,331 shares. New York-based Gideon Cap Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.51% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Archford Capital Strategies has 2,620 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 16,628 shares.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $618.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 134,345 shares to 139,345 shares, valued at $28.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 42,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Group’s (CME) Q1 ADV Down Y/Y, March Volumes Disappoint, – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group (CME) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “CryptoCorner: CME Increases Spot-Monthly BTC Futures, CF Benchmarks Recognized by EU Benchmarks Regulation, tZero (NASDAQ: $OSTK) Partners with BLOQ FLIX – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group (CME) Reports Strong May Volumes, Shares Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 32.73 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.