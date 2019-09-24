Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Upped Intelsat S A (I) Holding; Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (IGI)’s Sentiment Is 0.7

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc (IGI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.30, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 7 funds increased or opened new positions, while 10 sold and decreased positions in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 726,820 shares, down from 935,314 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased Intelsat S A (I) stake by 8.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Serengeti Asset Management Lp acquired 29,280 shares as Intelsat S A (I)’s stock rose 8.69%. The Serengeti Asset Management Lp holds 380,000 shares with $7.39M value, up from 350,720 last quarter. Intelsat S A now has $3.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 347,506 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 12,000 shares to 7,000 valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Athene Hldg Ltd stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 900,000 shares. Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intelsat has $3200 highest and $2200 lowest target. $27’s average target is 14.65% above currents $23.55 stock price. Intelsat had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16. JP Morgan maintained Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) rating on Thursday, September 19. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $3200 target.

The stock increased 0.97% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 6,093 shares traded. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) has risen 10.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500.

Drexel Morgan & Co. holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. for 9,615 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc owns 14,358 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 57,301 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. First Manhattan Co, a New York-based fund reported 92,941 shares.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $226.47 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.