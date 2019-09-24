Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Upped Intelsat S A (I) Holding; Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (IGI)’s Sentiment Is 0.7

Posted by on September 24, 2019 at 4:09 pm

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) Logo

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc (IGI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.30, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 7 funds increased or opened new positions, while 10 sold and decreased positions in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 726,820 shares, down from 935,314 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased Intelsat S A (I) stake by 8.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Serengeti Asset Management Lp acquired 29,280 shares as Intelsat S A (I)’s stock rose 8.69%. The Serengeti Asset Management Lp holds 380,000 shares with $7.39M value, up from 350,720 last quarter. Intelsat S A now has $3.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 347,506 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intelsat target boosted on C-band order – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Intelsat Stock Dropped 16% This Morning – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Would Not Invest In Covanta – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 12,000 shares to 7,000 valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Athene Hldg Ltd stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 900,000 shares. Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intelsat has $3200 highest and $2200 lowest target. $27’s average target is 14.65% above currents $23.55 stock price. Intelsat had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16. JP Morgan maintained Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) rating on Thursday, September 19. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $3200 target.

More notable recent Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CNH Industrial named as Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the ninth consecutive year – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” published on January 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust: A Modest 5.45% Yield That’s Not Really Safe – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2018. More interesting news about Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Aurora Cannabis Beats Apple in 1 Intriguing Way – The Motley Fool” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE resolves technical issue, trading resumes in affected symbols – CNBC” with publication date: May 18, 2016.

The stock increased 0.97% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 6,093 shares traded. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) has risen 10.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500.

Drexel Morgan & Co. holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. for 9,615 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc owns 14,358 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 57,301 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. First Manhattan Co, a New York-based fund reported 92,941 shares.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $226.47 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) Ratings Chart

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.