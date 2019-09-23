Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Upped By $4.40 Million Its Pg&E (PCG) Position; PHAROL SGPS SA ORDINARY SHARES PORTUGAL (PHRZF) Sellers Decreased By 16.94% Their Shorts

PHAROL SGPS SA ORDINARY SHARES PORTUGAL (OTCMKTS:PHRZF) had a decrease of 16.94% in short interest. PHRZF’s SI was 221,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 16.94% from 266,300 shares previously. It closed at $0.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Serengeti Asset Management Lp acquired 200,000 shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)'s stock declined 16.45%. The Serengeti Asset Management Lp holds 1.00M shares with $22.92M value, up from 800,000 last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $5.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 4.32 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500.

Pharol, SGPS S.A., through its 27.5% interest in Oi, S.A, provides telecommunication services in Portugal, Brazil, Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $129.85 million. The firm was formerly known as Portugal Telecom, SGPS, SA and changed its name to Pharol, SGPS S.A. in May 2015. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd reported 0% stake. Comml Bank Of Mellon owns 950,357 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 13,923 shares. Hound Ltd Liability Company has 6.81% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Tci Wealth holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank & Tru has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Lord Abbett & Co Lc invested in 0.11% or 1.42M shares. Empyrean Cap Lp reported 2.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 106,845 were accumulated by Sei Investments. Tpg Holdings (Sbs) Advisors reported 1.00M shares. Hennessy accumulated 605,449 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Principal owns 37,085 shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation accumulated 362,515 shares or 7.37% of the stock. Group One Trading Lp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Aperio Group Inc Lc holds 0% or 1,517 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shareholders on the line in rival PG&E bankruptcy plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E may cut power to 124K customers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will PG&E Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E Finally Filed Their Ch.11 Reorganization Plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of PG&E Lost Nearly Half Their Value in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) stake by 70,000 shares to 350,000 valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) stake by 65,000 shares and now owns 535,000 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Gas & Electric has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $16’s average target is 41.34% above currents $11.32 stock price. Pacific Gas & Electric had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on Monday, August 19 to “Sell” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 16. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, August 20 with “Neutral”. UBS maintained the shares of PCG in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Monday, July 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $2300 target.