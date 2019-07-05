Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by $3.50 Million as Stock Price Declined; The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Market Valuation Declined While Theleme Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Position

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 632,819 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 3.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.42 million, down from 10.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.45. About 2.54M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab End-February Total Client Assets $3.33 Tln, up 15%; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 38,844 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.53% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Lmr Partners Llp reported 497,243 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Paloma Prns Management Communications stated it has 0.17% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 7.98M were reported by Wellington Mngmt Group Llp. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.81M shares. Essex Mgmt Lc reported 88,267 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 128,653 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Redwood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 880,385 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.02% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Nordea Investment Mngmt has 79,319 shares. Caxton Associate Lp accumulated 0.03% or 14,711 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 399 shares.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $83.65M for 20.74 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -140.74% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 11.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $894.45 million for 15.09 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $11.81 million activity. 250,000 shares were sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R, worth $11.76M. 2,500 shares valued at $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3.

