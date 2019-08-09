Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Position by $400,000 as Stock Declined; Dsam Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Position in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by $2.57 Million

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $762.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.77. About 1.07M shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Nicholas O’Grady Financial Chief; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.05; 08/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Shareholder Approval at Special Meeting; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.6 MLN VS $65.8 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Stonehill Capital Management Inc. Exits Northern Oil and Gas; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q ADJ EPS 17C, EST. 12C; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q REV. $66.6M, EST. $77.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Oil and Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOG)

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 40,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 343,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83 million, up from 302,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $71.74. About 29,492 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR II Tour; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 06/04/2018 – Kid Rock Announces ‘Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour’; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Launch Of Private Notes Offerings; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final Installment; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV); 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Concert Theater; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Live Nation’s Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating Was Affirmed at SGL-1; 29/05/2018 – Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $577.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.33M shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,000 shares, and cut its stake in Five Point Holdings Llc.

More notable recent Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Knockout Stocks to Play the World Cup Fever – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Enters into a New Five Year $400 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility – PR Newswire” published on November 01, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results and Increases 2019 Production Guidance – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Departure of President and Founder – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Accretive Acquisition in the Core of the Williston Basin – Business Wire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Report notes Live Nation aided ticket resellers – Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Citi Downgrades Live Nation, Breaks Down ‘Tricky’ Valuation – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ticketmaster Signs As Official Ticketing Partner Of O2 arena Prague In Landmark Year For The Venue – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Bancorporation has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 73,544 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bb&T invested in 0.1% or 88,294 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 73,400 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System holds 99,307 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Principal Finance Gp holds 0.27% or 4.60M shares in its portfolio. Kbc Nv has 8,823 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 94,679 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation has 0.03% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Williams Jones Ltd Co has 5,535 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Sandler Capital Mngmt reported 161,484 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 42,405 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 227,714 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Company owns 0.19% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 78,125 shares.