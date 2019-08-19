Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by $3.50 Million as Stock Rose; Diversified Trust Co Lowered Its Coca Cola Consolidated (COKE) Stake by $1.75 Million as Stock Declined

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.44% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 1.04M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 160,643 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.24M, down from 166,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57B market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $16.19 during the last trading session, reaching $381. About 60,461 shares traded. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) has risen 105.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.82M shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,163 shares. Paloma Partners Company reported 0.17% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 218,643 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com holds 341,019 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. River & Mercantile Asset Llp has 57,400 shares. Nwi Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 451,974 shares. United Kingdom-based Lmr Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.36% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,622 shares to 29,577 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 76,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold COKE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 6.63% less from 3.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 405 shares. Aperio Lc owns 6,948 shares. Prudential invested in 17,200 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com owns 730 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 850 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 3,152 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 1,593 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 56 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 1,797 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. South Dakota Invest Council holds 3,330 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0% in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Principal Fincl Gru reported 37,299 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Llc stated it has 1,491 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.