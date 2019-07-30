Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Lowered Holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by $1.17 Million as Share Value Declined; As Altria Group (MO) Market Value Rose, Cortland Associates Cut Its Holding

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 41.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 13,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,833 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 33,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $48.53. About 7.96 million shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 117,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 537,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $590.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 20,991 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 54.15% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.58% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 472,237 shares. Lvm Mngmt Ltd Mi has 91,335 shares. Capital Intll Sarl has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Voya Invest Mngmt Lc has 0.15% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.16 million shares. Eagle Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 25,873 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.23% or 992,208 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Co holds 148,595 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Wms Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.26% or 18,094 shares. Sonata Group Incorporated stated it has 6,995 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Moreover, Interocean Lc has 0.05% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,159 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.33% or 71,759 shares. Glenmede Na owns 352,855 shares. D E Shaw Co Incorporated holds 0.01% or 77,394 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Management Llc holds 2.72 million shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 23,059 shares.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 311,469 shares to 635,111 shares, valued at $33.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 9,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,387 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P 500 Index (IVV).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.