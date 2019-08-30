Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Lifted Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Stake by $400,000; As Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Share Price Rose, Holder Orinda Asset Management Has Decreased Holding

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 36,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647,000, down from 96,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 346,452 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 23.01% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Rev $45.6M; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c; 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $710.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.84. About 5.94 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – SEES TOTAL REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET $185 MLN – $200 MLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, EXEC OFFICER TEAM; MICHAEL REGER NAMED; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘SD’; Debt Rtg To ‘D’; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Chad Allen Accounting Chie; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Accretive Acquisition in the Core of the Williston Basin; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.05; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q Rev $66.6M; 19/03/2018 NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS OFFERING TO CONTINUE TO PURSUE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES, TO FUND ITS DRILLING PROGRAM; 06/04/2018 – Northern Oil Prices 58.7M Shrs at $1.50/Shr

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd Dur Pfd I (LDP) by 21,059 shares to 45,243 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Pfd Income Opprtny Fd (JPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold IRT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Mason Street Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 28,665 shares. Raymond James Na owns 0.01% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 14,697 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 28,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 137,686 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,139 shares. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 16,366 shares. Prudential Fin stated it has 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). State Street has invested 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). 178,001 were accumulated by Bard Associate Inc. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited reported 0.04% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Amp Capital Investors Ltd invested in 21,772 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 15,045 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na owns 323 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.