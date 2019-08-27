Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Stock Value Rose; Hanseatic Management Services Upped Its Vmware Cl A (VMW) Holding by $1.11 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 81.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 1.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 5.09 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Vmware Inc. Cl A (VMW) by 156.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 6,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 10,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 3,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $130.56. About 2.59M shares traded or 67.96% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware is ‘sizable,’ worth ‘hundreds of millions’; 17/04/2018 – Dell Technologies, which owns about 80 percent of VMware, is considering a reverse merger with the company; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: VMWARE EXEC TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESSEN’S INSTART; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn reveals the size of his position in VMware on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Monday; 11/05/2018 – UBER’S LEADING CFO CANDIDATE, VMWARE INC CFO ZANE ROWE, RECENTLY INDICATED HE WILL TURN DOWN JOB – WSJ, CITING; 17/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: Late night scoop: Carl Icahn takes medium-sized stake in VMware. Could it be Icahn vs Dell 2.0?; 23/05/2018 – Okta and VMware Announce Partnership to Deliver Advanced Identity Capabilities for the Digital Workspace; 17/05/2018 – DELL: SALE TO THIRD PARTY OF DELL OR VMWARE NOT CONSIDERED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Grp Inc Inv Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 66,283 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Llc holds 69,121 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel stated it has 2.31 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Frontier Invest Management holds 0.12% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 224,535 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 951,988 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cohen Mgmt invested 0.9% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Contrarian Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 4.31M shares. 338,902 are held by Prudential Financial Incorporated. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). First Republic Invest holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 43,924 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company owns 447,976 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley eyes potential Caesars scenarios – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Caesars Entertainment Buyout Doesn’t Make Any Sense – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Lay Out Japan Plans – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.