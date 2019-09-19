Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Stake by $1.08 Million; Ppg Industries (PPG) Holder Fiduciary Management Decreased Position

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 52,695 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 8,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293.54M, down from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.43. About 991,522 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 18/05/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium; 22/05/2018 – PPG GETS NYSE NOTICE ON DELAYED FORM 10-Q FILING; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES RAW MATERIAL INFLATION CONTINUING MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REALIZE ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF $120 MLN BY 2019; 27/03/2018 – Banks line up €7.3bn debt for Akzo Nobel chem unit buyout; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES HIGHER 2Q PRICE GAINS THAN 1.6% Y/Y REALIZED IN 1Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79 million for 18.43 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 825,090 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $34.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 721,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “CDR in talks to partner with PPG (PPG) for Axalta (AXTA) bid – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Tom Donovan Arena in New Brunswick, Canada – Financial Post” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CD&R pursues bid with PPG for Axalta – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Report: PPG could make play for coatings company backed by Warren Buffett – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard in Pittsburgh – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.