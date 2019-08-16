Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $10.64 Million; Market Value Rose; Security National Bank Of So Dak Maintains Holding in General Mls (GIS)

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 3.35 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 81.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 1.33 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 8.22M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico

