Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by $1.08 Million; As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Valuation Declined, Longfellow Investment Management Company Trimmed Its Position by $1.76 Million

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 88.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc sold 16,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 1,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $110.07. About 333,159 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox lnfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.63M market cap company. It closed at $5.15 lastly. It is down 40.04% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $117.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 28,550 shares to 140,725 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vertex One Asset Mgmt holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 42,000 shares. Bamco New York reported 0.08% stake. Tower Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va reported 2,350 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 174,114 shares stake. Mariner Ltd Company invested in 0.29% or 220,430 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 0.01% stake. Navellier And Associates Incorporated has 30,142 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 31,270 shares. Brinker, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,692 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.25% stake. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Company holds 6,746 shares. One Capital Management Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 10,953 shares. Carlson Lp invested in 0.38% or 230,000 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.59M for 17.42 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.