Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by $2.21 Million; Danaos (DAC) Market Value Declined While Greenwich Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaos Corporation (DAC) by 91.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 610,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.39% . The institutional investor held 53,914 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436,000, down from 664,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Danaos Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 12,858 shares traded or 29.04% up from the average. Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) has declined 62.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.50% the S&P500. Some Historical DAC News: 14/04/2018 Danaos Corporation Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 10.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 535,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.55 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.92. About 435,141 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE)

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66B and $580.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4,642 shares to 10,308 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 34,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, down 33.54% or $1.08 from last year’s $3.22 per share. DAC’s profit will be $32.90M for 0.96 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual earnings per share reported by Danaos Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $377.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 700,000 shares to 3.45 million shares, valued at $27.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 29,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF).

Analysts await Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-3.98 earnings per share, down 32.23% or $0.97 from last year’s $-3.01 per share. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -292.27% negative EPS growth.