Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Position by $1.76 Million; Share Price Rose; Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding Held by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 29,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 189,558 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 159,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 21/05/2018 – UK Culture Secretary Not Minded to Refer Comcast’s Sky Bid for Further Probe; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 25/04/2018 – Comcast internet subscriber growth tops video losses; 19/03/2018 – Mitch Rose Named Senior Vice President of Congressional and Federal Government Affairs, Comcast; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $16.13. About 924,152 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $577.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 150,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.33 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY).

More notable recent Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Inphi Validating Its Growth Stock Credentials, With PAM About To Ramp – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Argentinian Stocks Are Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investing In Argentina + Pampa Energia Stock Analysis (Video + Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Argentine Stocks Bounced Back on Thursday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Com holds 42,473 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Palisade Ltd Llc Nj reported 39,250 shares. Lourd Capital Lc, a California-based fund reported 8,377 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 794,436 shares. Marathon Capital Management reported 6,658 shares. California-based Scharf Invs Limited has invested 4.97% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 78,164 shares. Hallmark Management owns 60,057 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Highlander Management Ltd Co reported 12,136 shares. Centurylink Management Company holds 0.29% or 17,706 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability owns 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 44,781 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.24% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Pcl has 0.4% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 49,780 shares. Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.10M shares. Livingston Group Asset Mngmt Comm (Operating As Southport Management) holds 24,378 shares.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 281,949 shares to 244,653 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 26,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).