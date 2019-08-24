Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) as Share Value Rose; Walmart (WMT) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 87,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 456,170 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.49 million, up from 368,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.06 million shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 09/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: (AP) Softbank chief exec Masayoshi Son confirms deal to sell stake in India’s Flipkart to Walmart; 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target; 09/05/2018 – Walmart takes control of Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – Walmart Avoids $32 Million Trademark Ruling, for Now; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s Tepid U.S. Growth Amid Wet April Damps Enthusiasm; 10/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon ups the ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 billion; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Walmart deal offers Flipkart shareholders the awaited exit; 17/05/2018 – WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA SAYS GROSS PROFIT RATE DECREASED VERSUS LAST YEAR

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 65,000 shares as the company's stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $16.13. About 924,152 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500.



Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $577.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 350,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $43.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF).



Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5.57 million shares. 547 are held by Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Hs Prtn Ltd Liability holds 6.19% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1.88 million shares. Moreover, Hl Services Limited has 0.2% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 134,234 shares. Ifrah Financial Serv invested in 0.39% or 10,595 shares. Allstate accumulated 125,050 shares. Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore reported 2,955 shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.29% or 419,313 shares. Bartlett Commerce Llc holds 0.02% or 5,691 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur Co owns 45,501 shares. Weik Capital Mgmt reported 44,620 shares. Jennison Assocs Llc reported 0.21% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 31,400 were accumulated by Spinnaker. Logan Capital Mgmt Inc has 11,661 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com holds 153,583 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.