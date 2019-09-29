Serengeti Asset Management LP Decreased Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Stake by $2.21 Million as Market Value Rose; As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stock Value Rose, Regal Investment Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $1.14 Million

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 5007.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 30,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 30,645 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 730,106 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 10.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 535,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.55 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 298,755 shares traded. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $377.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 700,000 shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $27.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF).

Analysts await Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-3.98 EPS, down 32.23% or $0.97 from last year’s $-3.01 per share. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Pampa Energia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -292.27% negative EPS growth.

