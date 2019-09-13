Serengeti Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF); Loomis Sayles & Company LP Maintains Position in Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock 0.06% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. It is down 0.06% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.)

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 11,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 232,154 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.52 million, up from 220,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.98. About 40,773 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 258,824 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation owns 23,530 shares. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Prelude Mngmt Lc reported 17,692 shares stake. Nwi Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.68% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.04% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 573,049 shares. Legal And General Gru Inc Public invested in 820,968 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.03% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Andra Ap holds 0.12% or 231,900 shares in its portfolio. 2,865 were accumulated by Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc). Electron Cap Prns Limited Company invested in 0.39% or 155,647 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 2.17 million shares. Brandes Invest Partners Lp reported 8.61M shares or 3.49% of all its holdings.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oil Markets Bounce On Bullish Hopes – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “YPF to pursue $5B LNG export project in face of political chaos – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $377.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 12,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,000 shares, and cut its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS).

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Monolithic Power Systems Announces Third Quarter Dividend – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ADBE, MPWR, WGO – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 03, 2019.