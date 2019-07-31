Serengeti Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM); As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined, Shareholder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Cut Its Holding

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 4,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,178 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, down from 59,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 6.10M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, up from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 205,649 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.35 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26.

