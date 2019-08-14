Serengeti Asset Management LP Boosted Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Position By $1.76 Million; Wetherby Asset Management Has Upped Its Westpac Bkg (WBK) Stake

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased Westpac Bkg Corp (WBK) stake by 40.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wetherby Asset Management Inc acquired 19,649 shares as Westpac Bkg Corp (WBK)’s stock declined 0.20%. The Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 67,845 shares with $1.26 million value, up from 48,196 last quarter. Westpac Bkg Corp now has $65.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 230,956 shares traded or 13.57% up from the average. Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has declined 9.95% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WBK News: 14/03/2018 – VILLAWORLD GETS MATURITY EXTENSION ON ANZ/WESTPAC BANK FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – WESTPAC – HOWEVER, COURT FOUND WESTPAC DID ENGAGE IN UNCONSCIONABLE CONDUCT ON 4 OF 16 OCCASIONS AND THAT WESTPAC’S HAD BREACHED ITS SUPERVISORY DUTY; 15/05/2018 – Australian Consumer Confidence -0.6% In May Vs April-Westpac; 06/05/2018 – Westpac H1 earnings beat expectations despite royal commission; 26/04/2018 – WESTPAC BANKING CORP WBC.AX – AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 WESTPAC’S MORTGAGE 90+ DAY DELINQUENCIES IN AUSTRALIA WERE 0.67%; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 26/04/2018 – WESTPAC BANKING – ACKNOWLEDGES MEDIA AND ANALYST REPORTS ON APRA’S 2016 INDUSTRY REVIEW OF CERTAIN CONTROLS ON MORTGAGE SERVICEABILITY REQUIREMENTS; 06/05/2018 – Westpac 1H Cash Earnings A$4.25 Bln, Up 6%; 13/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA MARCH CONSUMER CONFIDENCE RISES 0.2% M/M: WESTPAC; 16/04/2018 – FLETCHER SAYS NZ$500M BANKING FACILITY W/ ANZ, MUFG, WESTPAC

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased Pampa Energia S A (PAM) stake by 12.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Serengeti Asset Management Lp acquired 65,000 shares as Pampa Energia S A (PAM)’s stock rose 55.92%. The Serengeti Asset Management Lp holds 600,000 shares with $16.54 million value, up from 535,000 last quarter. Pampa Energia S A now has $1.23B valuation. The stock decreased 5.41% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $15.38. About 1.96 million shares traded or 120.23% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) stake by 7,889 shares to 16,254 valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) stake by 1,696 shares and now owns 1,171 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

