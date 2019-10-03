Serco Group PLC (LON:SRP) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt; California Public Employees Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Tetra Tech (TTEK) Position

The stock rating of Serco Group PLC (LON:SRP) was kept by research professionals at Peel Hunt. This was disclosed in an analyst note on 3 October.

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) stake by 10.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 12,299 shares as Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)’s stock rose 24.43%. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 107,835 shares with $8.47M value, down from 120,134 last quarter. Tetra Tech Inc now has $4.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.97. About 231,479 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology

Serco Group Plc provides public services in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. The company has market cap of 1.75 billion GBP. It provides defense, health, justice and immigration, transport, and citizen services. It has a 31.78 P/E ratio. The firm also offers non-clinical support services to hospitals; environmental and leisure services, as well as a range of front, middle, and back-office services to local authorities; and IT services to European institutions.

The stock increased 0.35% or GBX 0.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 143. About 301,200 shares traded. Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Serco Group PLC (LON:SRP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Serco Group PLC has GBX 170 highest and GBX 129 lowest target. GBX 152’s average target is 6.29% above currents GBX 143 stock price. Serco Group PLC had 38 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 28 by Barclays Capital. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Add” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Friday, May 24 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by Numis Securities. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 129 target in Friday, May 3 report. The stock of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, June 28 with “Neutral”.

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $45.91M for 24.99 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

