Serabi Mining PLC (LON:SRB) Investors: Peel Hunt Maintains “Buy” Rating; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Raised Unilever Plc (UL) Stake By $107.28 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Unilever Plc (UL) stake by 63.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc acquired 1.88M shares as Unilever Plc (UL)’s stock declined 0.22%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 4.84M shares with $279.16M value, up from 2.95 million last quarter. Unilever Plc now has $157.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.49. About 804,017 shares traded or 21.18% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever Evolving Structure to Be Based on Three Divisions; 30/05/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Bond Terms Change; 19/04/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Earnings Solid, But Investors Focus on Pricing; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – UNILEVER WILL CONTINUE TO BE LISTED IN LONDON, AMSTERDAM AND NEW YORK; 10/05/2018 – Unilever Nigeria calls shareholder vote over sale of spreads business; 15/05/2018 – Schmidt’s Naturals, a personal care products company owned by Unilever, now accepts bitcoin for online payments. #CNBCcrypto; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS 2018 CONSENSUS LOOKS STRETCHING BUT ACHIEVABLE; 22/03/2018 – Top Unilever investor blasts Rotterdam move; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Raises Quarterly Dividend to EUR0.3872 Vs EUR0.3585

In a research note revealed to investors on 14 August, Peel Hunt reconfirmed their “Buy” rating on Serabi Mining PLC (LON:SRB)‘s stock.

Serabi Gold plc, a gold exploration and production company, engages in the evaluation and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company has market cap of 34.76 million GBP. It also explores for copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's primary interests are its 100% owned Palito and Sao Chico gold mines located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil; and controls surrounding 42,800 hectares of exploration tenements.

The stock decreased 8.53% or GBX 5.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 59. About 227,167 shares traded. Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) stake by 137,080 shares to 328,347 valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) stake by 184,540 shares and now owns 339,281 shares. Preformed Line Prods Co (NASDAQ:PLPC) was reduced too.

