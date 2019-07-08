Sequoia Financial Advisors Trimmed Carnival (CCL) Holding by $3.62 Million; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Valuation Declined, Petrus Trust Company Lta Increased by $559,300 Its Stake

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 93.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc sold 72,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,710 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 77,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 234,994 shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Idaho Department of Labor Job Carnival; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $139.23. About 29,192 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carnival Corporation: A Fundamentally Appealing 4%+ Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Carnival, Steelcase, and Scholar Rock Holding Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Carnival And Don’t Look Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $513,497 activity. The insider KRUSE STEIN sold 6,966 shares worth $364,082. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of stock or 22,050 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater LP has invested 0.07% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake. Nebraska-based Bridges Investment Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.42% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Delphi Management Inc Ma owns 26,374 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 882,661 shares. Huntington Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 63,293 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.09% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation reported 72,933 shares. Longer Invs Inc invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). State Street Corporation owns 17.36M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.12% or 72,065 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Com invested in 555 shares. Raymond James Tru Na, Florida-based fund reported 50,993 shares.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.60 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 247,950 shares to 906,184 shares, valued at $131.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Expect When Dollar General Reports Thursday – 24/7 Wall St.” on March 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Analysts Are More Bullish On Dollar General Post Q1 Beat – Benzinga” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retail sector rattled by Amazon shipping move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Financial Limited Company holds 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 2,724 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 0.01% or 752 shares. Telos Cap Inc owns 16,971 shares. Covey Capital Ltd Com, Georgia-based fund reported 23,022 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Argi Svcs Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 6,162 shares. 2,587 are held by Asset Mgmt. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 131,623 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Liberty Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1,754 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 6,456 are held by Tiedemann Advsrs Lc. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 1.72M shares. Condor Capital Mngmt invested 0.3% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Gideon Advsr reported 0.53% stake. Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl has invested 0.14% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 200,100 shares to 149,900 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,350 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).