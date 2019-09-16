Sequoia Financial Advisors Stake in Servicenow (NOW) Has Trimmed by $1.87 Million as Valuation Rose; Maple Capital Management Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Decreased as Share Price Declined

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc sold 6,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 18,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.05M, down from 25,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 1.26M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 4,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 86,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.62M, down from 91,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $110.89. About 2.84 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022307 Company: ELI LILLY AND CO; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Rev $5.7B; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Cyramza Met Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 10/05/2018 – Lilly to buy Armo Biosciences for $1.6 bln; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Net $1.22B; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Principal Group has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 56,107 are held by Associated Banc. Parkside Financial Bank Trust holds 211 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 2.06M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Financial Architects Inc invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Utd Capital Advisers Limited Co holds 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 28,235 shares. Moreover, Fiera Corporation has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sarasin Prtnrs Llp invested 1.86% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.1% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 415,758 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.37% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Crestwood LP reported 41,777 shares or 5.98% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru Company has invested 0.14% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx owns 7,765 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Spectrum Gp stated it has 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hm Payson & Company owns 247 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 349.94 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONG) by 27,422 shares to 318,328 shares, valued at $51.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (ACIM) by 47,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bahl Gaynor accumulated 884,743 shares. Meritage Management has 5,200 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Osterweis Cap Inc has invested 0.18% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 92,883 shares. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bollard Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 304,707 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Mai Capital, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,498 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc has 0.03% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,200 shares. Eaton Vance has 2.97M shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.22% or 32,438 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.32% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 7.27 million shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 31.82 million shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 11,554 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.1% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.39 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. Another trade for 185 shares valued at $20,067 was made by Smiley Joshua L on Monday, July 15.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $445.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,713 shares to 17,949 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.