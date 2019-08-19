Sequoia Financial Advisors Raised Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $631,605; Flir Sys Com (FLIR) Share Value Declined While Endurance Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake by $689,490

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc Com (FLIR) by 83.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 14,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,950 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141,000, down from 17,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.73. About 105,053 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 5,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 14,647 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 9,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $117.06. About 1.96 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 15,897 shares to 31,310 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 19,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,754 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Capital, New York-based fund reported 51,780 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.13 million shares. Coastline Trust Co reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Westwood Holding Group Inc Inc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 565,450 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 209,086 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 994,811 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 242,110 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Howe Rusling Inc invested in 1,271 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.48% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,190 shares. 18,737 were accumulated by Optimum Inv Advsr. Hartford Financial Mngmt has 1.52% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,276 shares. First Citizens National Bank And Tru Company has 0.8% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 58,013 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,172 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com. 5,923 are held by Kentucky Retirement. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 12,706 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). First Citizens National Bank & Company has invested 0.08% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Toronto Dominion Bank invested in 0.01% or 88,567 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Llc reported 707,925 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 17,583 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 1.81M shares. Stephens Ar holds 3,743 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 304,909 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Alyeska Gp Lp reported 0.41% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).