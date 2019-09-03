Sequoia Financial Advisors Position in Home Depot (HD) Has Upped as Stock Rose; Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Market Valuation Rose While Autonomy Capital LP Has Lifted Its Holding

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80M, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.80M market cap company. The stock increased 4.80% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 289,636 shares traded or 120.93% up from the average. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 3,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 19,547 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, up from 15,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $224.07. About 3.99M shares traded or 0.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Management Ltd Liability has invested 2.58% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hourglass Capital Lc invested in 1.65% or 29,476 shares. Papp L Roy & Assoc holds 0.39% or 11,224 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 2.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp owns 338 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Limited Liability accumulated 10,279 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated holds 0.79% or 10,229 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.85% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited invested in 1.51% or 6,700 shares. Alley Ltd Liability Com holds 2.34% or 41,440 shares. Clenar Muke Llc, a Australia-based fund reported 285 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Co Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs LP stated it has 0.21% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ipswich Investment holds 0.47% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 7,549 shares. The Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

