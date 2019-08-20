Sequoia Financial Advisors Maintains Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT); Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Has Trimmed by $4.01 Million

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1011.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 49,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 54,230 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, up from 4,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 7.15M shares traded or 48.65% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 25,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 183,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.27 million, down from 208,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $169. About 332,947 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc reported 7,810 shares. Cipher Lp accumulated 1.07% or 148,852 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Llc Il has 8,266 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Long Road Invest Counsel Llc holds 6,400 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Trustmark Bancorp Department holds 0.01% or 1,130 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners has 0.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,260 shares. 7,459 were accumulated by Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc reported 79,887 shares. Rmb Limited Liability stated it has 2,660 shares. The Kansas-based Mitchell Mgmt Com has invested 0.28% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Martin & Inc Tn reported 18,539 shares stake. Prospector Prtn Lc has 1.09% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 79,200 shares. Charter Trust stated it has 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Berkshire Asset Limited Pa holds 80,229 shares.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 163,931 shares to 171,423 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 119,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,816 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 8,800 shares to 540,700 shares, valued at $26.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Trust Co accumulated 67,058 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Dana Advsrs owns 3,175 shares. Moreover, Curbstone Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,940 shares. Foster Motley holds 2,740 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 3,794 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited has invested 1.36% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 452,570 are held by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. The -based Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Co Dc has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Los Angeles Cap Equity Research, a California-based fund reported 156,452 shares. Winslow Cap owns 1.88 million shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3.07M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Bangor Savings Bank accumulated 8,838 shares. Family Capital Trust holds 1,250 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

