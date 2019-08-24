Sequoia Financial Advisors Lifted Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake; Jd Com (JD) Shareholder York Capital Management Global Advisors Lifted Its Holding by $4.08 Million as Shares Declined

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 5,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 14,647 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 9,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46 million shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 135,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 593,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90 million, up from 457,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 19.86 million shares traded or 54.02% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – GUANGDONG SENSSUN WEIGHING APPARATUS 002870.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM ON BUSINESS COOPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

