Sequoia Financial Advisors Increases Holding in Visa (V); Inca Investments Holds Position in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 48.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 3,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 9,838 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 6,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $178.61. About 6.68 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 384,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30 million, up from 874,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 296,002 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO; 26/04/2018 – Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates; 08/03/2018 – Retailer Casino’s efforts to revive profits fall flat with investors; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO REITERATES EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF) by 270,220 shares to 850,312 shares, valued at $56.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 32,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,200 shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra Corp.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV) by 12,716 shares to 3,413 shares, valued at $369,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 15,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,310 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV).

