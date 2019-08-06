Sequoia Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Carnival (CCL) by $3.62 Million as Valuation Declined; As Ansys (ANSS) Stock Rose, Stone Run Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $345,800

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 93.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc sold 72,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 4,710 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 77,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 2.27 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.31, REV VIEW $18.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $6.98 during the last trading session, reaching $197.13. About 680,821 shares traded or 76.50% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust, Maryland-based fund reported 69,856 shares. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Private Tru Na has 0.11% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 2,972 shares. Provident Invest Mngmt holds 0.04% or 1,400 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 61,500 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Daiwa Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 3,136 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 441,177 shares. Charles Schwab Management reported 340,550 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Fil Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 26 shares. Eulav Asset accumulated 1.55% or 200,300 shares. 345,248 are held by Kames Capital Public Limited Co. Shell Asset Management Company stated it has 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,251 shares to 31,638 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0.15% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 3.55M shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Llc accumulated 835,036 shares. Foster And Motley invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 23,448 were reported by Cadence Financial Bank Na. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Limited Liability Company invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). The New York-based Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.52% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Piedmont Advsrs invested in 69,675 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 5,458 shares. Black Creek Inv Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 2.03M shares or 3.52% of the stock. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 494,488 shares. Fil, Bermuda-based fund reported 18,689 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 267,654 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Telemus Ltd Llc reported 5,655 shares.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 513 shares to 4,504 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.43 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J had bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.