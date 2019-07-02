Sequoia Financial Advisors Has Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Horan Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 98.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 15,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 15,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 8.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 15/03/2018 – GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS: JP MORGAN SAYS MIFID UNBUNDLING COULD REDUCE RESEARCH REVENUE POOL BY ABOUT 30% FOR THE INDUSTRY WITH POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK,; 25/05/2018 – publity guides its asset management mandate with the successful sale of an office portfolio to J.P. Morgan Asset Management and LGT Capital Partners; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MET SEPARATELY WITH MORGAN STANLEY, JPM CEOS; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N RELEASES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER LETTER FROM CEO JAMIE DIMON

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 9,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,555 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, down from 75,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $170.87. About 1.58M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 18.99 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

