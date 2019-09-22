Sequoia Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Meta Finl Group (CASH) Stake by $667,044; Market Value Rose; Highlander Capital Management Lowered Its Republic Services (RSG) Position by $516,000

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 15,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 1.89 million shares traded or 83.33% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 23.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc sold 23,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 77,519 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, down from 101,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 359,309 shares traded or 34.95% up from the average. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.93 million for 17.09 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 25.14 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

