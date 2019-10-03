Sequoia Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Servicenow (NOW) by $1.87 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $538,338

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 1,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,731 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, down from 5,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $237.9. About 1.12 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc sold 6,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 18,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.05M, down from 25,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $246.85. About 1.73 million shares traded or 3.19% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$263, Is ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Houston, We’ve Got a Growth Problem – Nasdaq” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 49% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Teekay Tankers’s (NYSE:TNK) Share Price Down A Worrying 63%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 83,977 shares to 990,161 shares, valued at $148.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO) by 128,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.31% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 86,745 shares. Piedmont Inc has invested 0.15% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tcw Grp, California-based fund reported 993,633 shares. Family Mngmt has 10,496 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Numerixs Investment Techs Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 800 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp, Michigan-based fund reported 322 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,212 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 2,554 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 55,259 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 1.24% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 120,900 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 1,063 shares. Brandywine Managers Lc owns 0.78% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 7,565 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1.59 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mngmt holds 860 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,308 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 342.85 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Walmart to test programs for US workers to cut its healthcare costs – StreetInsider.com” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Want To Invest In Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “UnitedHealth’s stock drops to pace Dow decliners, as it heads toward 6-month closing low – MarketWatch” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem, Inc. Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in Recognition of its Commitment to Building A Healthier, More Sustainable Future – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,814 shares to 80,047 shares, valued at $19.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Versum Matls Inc.