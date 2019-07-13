Sequoia Financial Advisors Has Boosted Its United Technologies (UTX) Position; Aon Plc (AON) Holder Cantillon Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $25.31 Million

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 264.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 15,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,390 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 5,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $197.47. About 441,996 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Financial Service holds 0.74% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 11,207 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.82% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd invested in 949,474 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 2,530 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 72,960 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Drexel Morgan accumulated 12,907 shares or 1.48% of the stock. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.42% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hyman Charles D reported 139,642 shares. Renaissance Invest Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.25% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Blackrock has 57.23 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. 193,712 are owned by Peapack Gladstone Fincl. West Oak Ltd Liability invested in 0.31% or 3,842 shares. Principal Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 1.41 million shares. 151,630 are owned by Alpha Cubed Invests.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 52,981 shares to 14,303 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 33,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,265 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “Big Blue Could Join NOBL Dividend ETF Next Year – ETF Trends” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 10,089 shares. $1.15 million worth of stock was sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 20,282 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $135.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 34,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Aon plc’s (NYSE:AON) 24% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aon posts organic revenue growth of 6%, improved operating margin – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pension plans’ financial health flat as strong asset returns strength fail to stem impact of falling bond yields – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mental health increasingly on the radar of Canadian employers as a workplace and benefits issue – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.