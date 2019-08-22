Sequoia Financial Advisors Has Boosted Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $547,384; Ngam Advisors LP Boosted Position in Amgen (AMGN) as Valuation Rose

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 10,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 47,579 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 37,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 17.29 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 71C; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 08/05/2018 – Intel Strives for Diversity and Population Representation (Video); 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 7,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 303,228 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.61M, up from 295,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $203.42. About 2.44M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV) by 12,716 shares to 3,413 shares, valued at $369,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 52,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,303 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 12,490 shares to 94,533 shares, valued at $11.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 458,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

