Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) Touches $0.30 Low on Aug, 14; CHUDENKO ORDINARY SHARES (CKOCF) Shorts Raised By 36.36%

CHUDENKO CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CKOCF) had an increase of 36.36% in short interest. CKOCF’s SI was 9,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 36.36% from 6,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 90 days are for CHUDENKO CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CKOCF)’s short sellers to cover CKOCF’s short positions. It closed at $21.76 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) reached all time low today, Aug, 14 and still has $0.28 target or 7.00% below today’s $0.30 share price. This indicates more downside for the $19.39M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.28 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.36M less. The stock decreased 8.01% or $0.0261 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2999. About 203,775 shares traded or 61.80% up from the average. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) has declined 79.85% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SQBG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Sequential Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SQBG); 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP REPORT EXPANSION OF MARTHA; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 09/05/2018 – Sequential Brands Group 1Q Rev $38.1M; 17/04/2018 – Sequential Brands Group Announces Plans to Expand Active Lifestyle Brand AVIA in China; 17/04/2018 – SEQUENTIAL BRANDS – BEIYING WILL WORK WITH CO TO DEVELOP & DISTRIBUTE LINE OF MEN’S, WOMEN’S & KID’S FOOTWEAR, APPAREL & ACCESSORIES; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection for DIY Entertaining Enthusiasts; 12/03/2018 Ellen Tracy Launches Spring/Summer 2018 Campaign With lrina Shayk

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.39 million. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, pet supplies, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. It currently has negative earnings. The firm licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.

Chudenko Corporation operates as an equipment engineering firm in Japan. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. It engages in the electrical works, such as light/outlet, image/sound/TV/broadcast, power receiving/transforming, and plant equipment works; energy-related works comprising wind/solar power generation, cogeneration, energy-saving power, and private power generation system works; and environment-related works, including recycling and heat storage system works. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also undertakes electric line/distribution line/leading wire/underground line works; and office/household water and sewerage, and industrial water and sewerage facilities works, as well as constructs, maintains, and repairs roads and architecture.