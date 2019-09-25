Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) Touches $0.25 Low on Sep, 25; NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Has 1.14 Sentiment

NBT Bancorp Inc (NBTB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.34, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 49 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 43 reduced and sold positions in NBT Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 27.37 million shares, up from 23.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding NBT Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 37 Increased: 40 New Position: 9.

The stock of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) reached all time low today, Sep, 25 and still has $0.23 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.25 share price. This indicates more downside for the $16.35M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.23 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.47M less. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.0034 during the last trading session, reaching $0.25. About 321,355 shares traded or 67.83% up from the average. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) has declined 79.85% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SQBG News: 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 12/03/2018 Ellen Tracy Launches Spring/Summer 2018 Campaign With lrina Shayk; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings; 17/04/2018 – SEQUENTIAL BRANDS – BEIYING WILL WORK WITH CO TO DEVELOP & DISTRIBUTE LINE OF MEN’S, WOMEN’S & KID’S FOOTWEAR, APPAREL & ACCESSORIES; 17/04/2018 – SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP – ENTERED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH BEIYING SPORTS TECHNOLOGY TO BRING AVIA BRAND TO GREATER CHINA; 09/05/2018 – Sequential Brands Group 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 09/05/2018 – Sequential Brands Group 1Q Rev $38.1M; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sequential Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SQBG); 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection for DIY Entertaining Enthusiasts

Analysts await Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. SQBG’s profit will be $4.58M for 0.89 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Sequential Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.35 million. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, pet supplies, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. It currently has negative earnings. The firm licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. holds 2.47% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. for 130,025 shares. Nbt Bank N A Ny owns 173,025 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.99% invested in the company for 199,340 shares. The New York-based Tompkins Financial Corp has invested 0.43% in the stock. Community Bank N.A., a New York-based fund reported 49,576 shares.

Analysts await NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 2.94% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NBTB’s profit will be $28.89 million for 14.17 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by NBT Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, firms, and municipalities. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 13.96 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.