Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) Reaches $0.49 52-Week Low; RAKUTEN ORDINARY SHARES (RKUNF) Shorts Lowered By 7.05%

The stock of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.45 target or 9.00% below today's $0.49 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $33.51M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $0.45 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.02M less. The stock decreased 5.77% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.49. About 97,381 shares traded. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) has declined 52.01% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.44% the S&P500.

RAKUTEN INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) had a decrease of 7.05% in short interest. RKUNF’s SI was 6.27M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.05% from 6.74 million shares previously. With 13,800 avg volume, 454 days are for RAKUTEN INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RKUNF)’s short sellers to cover RKUNF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 5,402 shares traded. Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) has 0.00% since July 2, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Rakuten, Inc. operates as an Internet service well-known provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.50 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Internet Services and FinTech. It has a 11.81 P/E ratio. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

Analysts await Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. SQBG’s profit will be $8.21M for 1.02 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Sequential Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,300.00% EPS growth.

