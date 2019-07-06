Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) Reaches $0.48 52 Week Low; JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

The stock of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.46 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.48 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $33.12 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $0.46 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.32M less. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.0107 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4843. About 26,457 shares traded. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) has declined 52.01% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SQBG News: 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 09/05/2018 – Sequential Brands Group 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sequential Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SQBG); 17/04/2018 – Sequential Brands Group to Expand Active Lifestyle Brand AVIA in China; 17/04/2018 – SEQUENTIAL BRANDS – BEIYING WILL WORK WITH CO TO DEVELOP & DISTRIBUTE LINE OF MEN’S, WOMEN’S & KID’S FOOTWEAR, APPAREL & ACCESSORIES; 09/05/2018 – Sequential Brands Group 1Q Loss $2.3M; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP REPORT EXPANSION OF MARTHA; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection for DIY Entertaining Enthusiasts; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection

Among 6 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 14. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 8. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $124 target in Tuesday, January 8 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Wednesday, January 16 with “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. See JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) latest ratings:

Analysts await Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. SQBG’s profit will be $8.21 million for 1.01 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Sequential Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,300.00% EPS growth.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $33.12 million. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, pet supplies, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. It currently has negative earnings. The firm licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.32M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP – J P MORGAN CHASE & CO DISPOSES STAKE IN CO, ENTIRE BENEFICIAL INTEREST NOW AMOUNTS TO 9.47 PCT FROM 11.40 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Quants Develop Model for Socially Responsible Investing; 25/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Opportunities in Asian Junk Bonds as Outflows Ebb; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $1.9 Billion Of Subprime Rmbs Impacted By Jpmorgan Settlement; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRlVERs Series 5018 Trust; 11/04/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1550P; 04/04/2018 – JPM SIGNS CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT’S LOANSPHERE; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 9 (Table)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $371.36 billion. It operates through Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management divisions. It has a 12.24 P/E ratio. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment services and products to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment services, payment processing services, auto loans and leases, and student loans.