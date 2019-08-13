Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) Reaches $0.31 Yearly Low; Silverback Asset Management Upped Mattel (Put) (MAT) Holding By $5.98 Million

The stock of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.30 target or 6.00% below today’s $0.31 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $20.35 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $0.30 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.22 million less. The stock decreased 7.47% or $0.0254 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3148. About 176,306 shares traded or 40.50% up from the average. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) has declined 79.85% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SQBG News: 09/05/2018 – Sequential Brands Group 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 09/05/2018 – Sequential Brands Group 1Q Loss $2.3M; 17/04/2018 – SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP – ENTERED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH BEIYING SPORTS TECHNOLOGY TO BRING AVIA BRAND TO GREATER CHINA; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP REPORT EXPANSION OF MARTHA; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS; 09/05/2018 – Sequential Brands Group 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 09/05/2018 – Sequential Brands Group 1Q Rev $38.1M

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) stake by 1153.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silverback Asset Management Llc acquired 460,100 shares as Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT)’s stock rose 21.26%. The Silverback Asset Management Llc holds 500,000 shares with $6.50 million value, up from 39,900 last quarter. Mattel Inc (Put) now has $3.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 10.29M shares traded or 33.22% up from the average. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 08/03/2018 Frida Kahlo’s great-niece in fight with Mattel over new Barbie doll; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Files Patent Infringement Suit Vs Mattel; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Mattel’s CFR to B1 From Ba3; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – IN CONNECTION WITH HER RESIGNATION, GEORGIADIS IS NOT ENTITLED TO SEPARATION PAYMENTS/BENEFITS, UNVESTED EQUITY HELD BY HER WILL BE FORFEITED; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: Mattel Bond Transaction Improves Liquidity; 20/04/2018 – Mattel Filing Follows Announcement Thursday That CEO Georgiadis Would Leave and Ynon Kreiz Would Become CEO; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S SR UNSECURED GUARANTEED BONDS TO; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: to Resolve CreditWatch Listing on Mattel Over Near Term; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL’S INCOMING CHAIRMAN KREIZ SAID TO BE IN LINE FOR CEO JOB; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel

Since February 19, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.81 million activity. 30,000 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares with value of $418,800 were bought by DOLAN MICHAEL J. $279,000 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares were bought by EUTENEUER JOSEPH J. $1.00 million worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares were bought by Kreiz Ynon. $107,968 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares were bought by Lynch Roger.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability Com invested in 2,339 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Panagora Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 13,163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 221,103 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zeke Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 182,982 shares. Stifel Finance Corp holds 0% or 50,419 shares. D E Shaw Communication has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Van Eck holds 0% or 1,338 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company reported 1.11 million shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Hightower Advsrs Llc stated it has 17,882 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hartford Management reported 37,899 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Mattel Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by M Partners. The stock of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by DA Davidson. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 20.

Analysts await Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. SQBG’s profit will be $7.76 million for 0.66 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Sequential Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,300.00% EPS growth.