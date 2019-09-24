Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) Reaches $0.26 Yearly Low; MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Has 0.75 Sentiment

The stock of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.24 target or 8.00% below today’s $0.26 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $16.74 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $0.24 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.34M less. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.256. About 167,832 shares traded. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) has declined 79.85% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SQBG News: 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 09/05/2018 – Sequential Brands Group 1Q Rev $38.1M; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS; 12/03/2018 Ellen Tracy Launches Spring/Summer 2018 Campaign With lrina Shayk; 17/04/2018 – Sequential Brands Group to Expand Active Lifestyle Brand AVIA in China; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 17/04/2018 – Sequential Brands Group Announces Plans to Expand Active Lifestyle Brand AVIA in China; 17/04/2018 – SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP – ENTERED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH BEIYING SPORTS TECHNOLOGY TO BRING AVIA BRAND TO GREATER CHINA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sequential Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SQBG); 09/05/2018 – Sequential Brands Group 1Q Loss/Shr 4c

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 6 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 8 sold and reduced their stakes in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 692,864 shares, down from 1.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.74 million. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, pet supplies, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. It currently has negative earnings. The firm licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.

Analysts await Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. SQBG’s profit will be $4.58 million for 0.91 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Sequential Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund for 250,105 shares. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owns 44,395 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2,592 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Destination Wealth Management, a California-based fund reported 1,591 shares.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $52.21 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 17.5 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments.

