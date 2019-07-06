Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequential Brands Group Inc. 1 0.20 N/A -0.16 0.00 Capri Holdings Limited 42 1.00 N/A 3.80 10.58

In table 1 we can see Sequential Brands Group Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequential Brands Group Inc. 0.00% -61.1% -15.8% Capri Holdings Limited 0.00% 26.7% 12.5%

Volatility & Risk

Sequential Brands Group Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Capri Holdings Limited on the other hand, has 0.47 beta which makes it 53.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sequential Brands Group Inc. Its rival Capri Holdings Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 1.9 respectively. Capri Holdings Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sequential Brands Group Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequential Brands Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capri Holdings Limited 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Capri Holdings Limited has a consensus target price of $63, with potential upside of 81.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sequential Brands Group Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.4% and 90.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.1% of Capri Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sequential Brands Group Inc. -10.65% -28.65% -25.35% -26.71% -52.01% 0.76% Capri Holdings Limited -4.97% -16.43% -10.91% -15.89% -36.4% 5.99%

For the past year Sequential Brands Group Inc. was less bullish than Capri Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Capri Holdings Limited beats Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, JoeÂ’s Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, pet supplies, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. The company licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.