Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) Analysts See $0.12 EPS; Voya Investment Management Cut John Bean Technologies (JBT) Position

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) stake by 26.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 110,961 shares as John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)’s stock rose 6.78%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 313,471 shares with $28.81 million value, down from 424,432 last quarter. John Bean Technologies Corp now has $3.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.90% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $107.35. About 213,013 shares traded or 32.31% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94

Analysts expect Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. SQBG’s profit would be $7.76M giving it 0.88 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Sequential Brands Group, Inc.’s analysts see -1,300.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.0091 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4211. About 70,797 shares traded. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) has declined 79.85% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SQBG News: 17/04/2018 – Sequential Brands Group to Expand Active Lifestyle Brand AVIA in China; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 09/05/2018 – Sequential Brands Group 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 09/05/2018 – Sequential Brands Group 1Q Rev $38.1M; 09/05/2018 – Sequential Brands Group 1Q Loss $2.3M; 17/04/2018 – Sequential Brands Group Announces Plans to Expand Active Lifestyle Brand AVIA in China; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP REPORT EXPANSION OF MARTHA; 09/05/2018 – Sequential Brands Group 1Q Adj EPS 6c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.52 million are owned by Blackrock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,819 shares. Voya Investment Management Lc reported 0.06% stake. Bb&T Securities Ltd holds 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) or 4,852 shares. Kbc Grp Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 8,680 shares. Pnc Financial Service Group Inc Inc reported 260,503 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 536,031 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 6,160 shares. M&T Bancshares holds 6,468 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 12,120 shares stake. Moreover, First Trust Advsrs Lp has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 29,034 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blair William & Com Il invested in 33,500 shares. Diversified stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Assetmark Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT).

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Share Price Has Soared 340%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “John Bean Technologies (JBT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “JBT Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “JBT – John Bean Technologies Corporation: JBT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) stake by 38,477 shares to 52,817 valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) stake by 170,144 shares and now owns 615,971 shares. Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS) was raised too.