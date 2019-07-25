Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) Analysts See $0.12 EPS; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Cut Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Holding

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 70.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 35,776 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)’s stock declined 5.00%. The Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 15,215 shares with $901,000 value, down from 50,991 last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $29.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $65.87. About 1.85M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 13/03/2018 – SUNTRUST NAMES STAN LITTLE PRESIDENT OF THE SUNTRUST FOUNDATION; 28/03/2018 – Live Oak Banc Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4-5; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Noninterest Income $796M; 29/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Info Included Names and Account Balances but Didn’t Include ‘Personally Identifiable Information’; 07/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST WARNS EX-EMPLOYEE MAY HAVE TRIED TO STEAL DATA: RTRS; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Had Total Shareholders’ Equity of $24.3B at March 31; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7

Analysts expect Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. SQBG’s profit would be $7.49M giving it 0.95 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Sequential Brands Group, Inc.’s analysts see -1,300.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.0063 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4553. About 35,391 shares traded. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) has declined 52.01% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SQBG News: 09/05/2018 – Sequential Brands Group 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection for DIY Entertaining Enthusiasts; 17/04/2018 – SEQUENTIAL BRANDS – BEIYING WILL WORK WITH CO TO DEVELOP & DISTRIBUTE LINE OF MEN’S, WOMEN’S & KID’S FOOTWEAR, APPAREL & ACCESSORIES; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP REPORT EXPANSION OF MARTHA; 12/03/2018 Ellen Tracy Launches Spring/Summer 2018 Campaign With lrina Shayk; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sequential Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SQBG); 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 17/04/2018 – Sequential Brands Group Announces Plans to Expand Active Lifestyle Brand AVIA in China; 09/05/2018 – Sequential Brands Group 1Q Loss $2.3M

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) stake by 33,528 shares to 65,669 valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 19,108 shares and now owns 20,957 shares. 51Job Inc (Prn) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Savings Bank The has 36,367 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.21% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Pettee Invsts Inc holds 0.59% or 15,669 shares. 133,887 are held by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher &. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 597,746 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa has 19,835 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust owns 0.02% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 48,943 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd reported 97,911 shares stake. 1.23M were accumulated by King Luther Capital Management. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 620,798 shares. Cullinan Associates invested in 142,680 shares. Patten Gp Inc invested in 0.74% or 28,995 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 0.85% or 20,583 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). State Teachers Retirement holds 0.11% or 723,511 shares in its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks has $73 highest and $66 lowest target. $69.80’s average target is 5.97% above currents $65.87 stock price. SunTrust Banks had 13 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. Sandler O’Neill downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 8 report. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned “Hold” rating by Nomura on Friday, March 8. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein on Friday, February 8 to “Market Perform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, March 4. BMO Capital Markets maintained SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) on Monday, February 11 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, January 28.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $28.43 million. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, pet supplies, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. It currently has negative earnings. The firm licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.